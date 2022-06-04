D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 20,108 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,108 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $61,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.96 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

