D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 348,828 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 348,828 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.52% of SM Energy worth $54,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

SM opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 5.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock worth $5,628,055. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

