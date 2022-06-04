DAOstack (GEN) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $618,127.06 and approximately $854.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,706.70 or 1.00044041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030737 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015903 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

