DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 0.8%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of DATA Communications Management in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

