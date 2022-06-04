DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.9972 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

