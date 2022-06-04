Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

NYSE:DECK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.57. The stock had a trading volume of 294,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,426. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.40.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

