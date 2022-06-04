DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $58,604.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.27 or 0.04456076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00416933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

