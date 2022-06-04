Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

