Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

