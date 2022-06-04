Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.