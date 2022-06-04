Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.