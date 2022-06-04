Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Trading 37.5% Higher

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 89,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 53,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX)
