DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00217559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.01 or 0.01925667 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00284281 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.