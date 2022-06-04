Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $12.50 Price Target at MKM Partners

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $631.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

