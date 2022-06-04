DePay (DEPAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $966.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. DePay has a market capitalization of $472,575.25 and approximately $966.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DePay has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 614.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.62 or 0.07567963 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00445550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031741 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

