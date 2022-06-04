Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

DGII stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $902.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

