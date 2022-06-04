Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

DMRC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

