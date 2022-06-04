Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
DMRC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $53.74.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.