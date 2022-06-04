DODO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.45 Million (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $32.45 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

