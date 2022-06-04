Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68. 1,586,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,385,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter worth about $8,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dogness (International) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

