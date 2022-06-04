Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.85 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $28.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $28.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $30.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

DLTR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.88. 1,422,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.61. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

