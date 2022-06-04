Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,309. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

