Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

DLTR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. 1,422,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.