Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.5-16.5% yr/yr to ~$3.27-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS.

DCI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after acquiring an additional 382,409 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2,630.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,254 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $7,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

