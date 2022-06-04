Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 18,275 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $293,313.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,776,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,962,311.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42.

DGICA opened at $16.17 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

