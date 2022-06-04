Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DGICA opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at $144,129,788.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 157,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 497.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

