Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

