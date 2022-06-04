Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 1,055,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,564. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $316,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

