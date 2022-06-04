Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.62 EPS.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 1,055,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 454,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,175 shares of company stock valued at $965,569 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

