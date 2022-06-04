DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.31.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 1,912,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.