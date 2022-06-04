Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,975. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

