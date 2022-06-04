DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,286 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Dalton Investments LLC grew its position in Infosys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,163,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Infosys by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Infosys by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

INFY stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

