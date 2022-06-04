DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $23.64 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.