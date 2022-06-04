DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $38,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

