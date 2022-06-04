DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 4,342 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.10% of Copart worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

