e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $70.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00211138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006424 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,651 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,494 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

