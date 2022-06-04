Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $326.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.53 million and the lowest is $323.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 264.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 1,774,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,869. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.14. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

