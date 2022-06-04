easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $520.63.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

