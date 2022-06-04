Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.34.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
