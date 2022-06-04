Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

