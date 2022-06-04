Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

EVN stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,344,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

