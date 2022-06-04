Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:ETG opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.85.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
