Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ETG opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

