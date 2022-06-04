Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETO opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

