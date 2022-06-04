eCash (XEC) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, eCash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $909.42 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.01329632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00407321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,077,623,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

