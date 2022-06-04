Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Edison International worth $45,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 267,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.78 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

