Education Ecosystem Market Capitalization Achieves $463,132.82 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $463,132.82 and $124.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

