Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $71.06. 1,477,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 39.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 500.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

