Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

