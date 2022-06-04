Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) will post $6.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.13 billion and the lowest is $6.70 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $6.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $29.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $31.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $235,000. City State Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.65. 2,490,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $201.29 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

