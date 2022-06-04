Elrond Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $33.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $76.34 or 0.00256157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00077613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,084,975 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.