EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE EME opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.