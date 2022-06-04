Emmerson’s (EML) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Emmerson stock opened at GBX 9.15 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of £83.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50. Emmerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.08 ($0.13).

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

