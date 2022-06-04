Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 414,794 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

